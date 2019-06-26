News

Ordia, Photographs and G30 - A Memory Maze win big at European Google Play Indie Games Showcase 2019

By , Staff Writer

The Google Play Indie Games Showcase took place last night with Ordia, Photographs and G30 - A Memory Maze taking the overall win.

Held in Saatchi Gallery in London, the final event saw 20 finalists fly in from 10 countries to showcase their games to industry personnel and press.

After the first round, nominees were whittled down to the top 10 where developers then pitched to a jury before the three winners were finally selected.

Loju’s one-finger action game Ordia, EightyEight Games’ story-driven puzzler Photographs and Ivan Kovalov’s perception puzzle title G30 - A Memory Maze claimed the top prizes.

Top 10 finalists

Finalists in the top 10 included Afterburn’s Golf Peaks, Overhead Game Studio’s Stap and see/saw from German developer Kamibox.

You can check out the full list of finalists right here.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards were held earlier this year, which saw Epic Games’ Fortnite crowned game of the year and Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm taking home the award for Mobile Legend. 


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

