New B2B games conference for Newcastle Upon Tyne this September

A new B2B games conference produced by Secret Sauce, Northern Exposure will be held in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Thursday 12th September.

The one-day event will bring together industry experts from across the UK and Europe to discuss the business of games. Talks promise to be inspirational, thought-provoking, and explorative with topics ranging from leadership, publishing and marketing to art, technology and design.

Northern Exposure’s first wave of announced speakers include:

Gabrielle Kent, Writer and Narrative Consultant

Craig Duncan, Studio Head at Rare Ltd

Colin Macdonald, Director at All 4 Games

Alex Peters, Senior VP at SEGA Searchlight and Development Services

From the team who brought you GameHorizon, Secret Sauce’s Managing Director and Conference Producer, Carri Cunliffe said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming an exciting selection of experts to Northern Exposure at the iconic Discovery Museum in Newcastle upon Tyne this coming September.

“We know so many people had fond memories of GameHorizon and we’re thrilled to now offer a new conference that retains the spirit of our previous events but with a fresh format that we think will be of value and real insight to everyone attending. No tracks; just inspiring chat!

“Every talk at Northern Exposure will be the first time they have ever been presented as this is an important part of our vision. There’ll also be plenty of networking, bringing everyone across the business spectrum of the games industry together.”

Tickets to Northern Exposure are available now.