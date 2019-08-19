Weekly global mobile games chart: Tencent titles take up half the chart in China

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week’s charts cover the period from August 5th to August 11th.

US Chart

There has been little movement as Mr Bullet by Lion Studios maintains its position at the top of the Google Play chart.

Say Games has a good week with Jelly shift reaching the top spot on iOS as keeps its place at No.6 in the Android store.

Mojang keeps its place at the top of the paid chart with Minecraft, keeping WB Games and Ninja Kiwi in second place with titles Heads Up! and Bloons TD 6.

Fortnite drops to third on iOS as Roblox leaps to the top as the top-grossing app for the week, while Pokemon GO takes fifth and first place on the App Store and Android respectively.

UK Chart

Keeping its position within the free chart for the UK, Mr Bullet is still number on Google Play. Over on iOS People Games’ Beach Clean enters the chart, immediately gaining the top spot.

Heads Up! by WB Games moves up to second within the iOS paid chart, though it is unable to topple Minecraft.

Candy Crush Saga moves up the list on both iOS and Android, King's title places at No.3 in the grossing chart for Apple and Google Play.

Moon Active’s Coin Master remains dominant, retaining its place as the highest-grossing game within both stores.

China Chart

Shining Nikki enters the chart this week, leaping straight to the top. The second and third places are also claimed by new entries, Tencent’s LEGO Cube and Asphalt 9: Legends by Aligames respectively.

A new entry tops the paid chart in China this week, Imprisoned Palm by Shanghai Hode.

Meanwhile, Tencent’s Honor of Kings remains the country’s highest-grossing game. Second place is taken by Game for Peace. The publisher boasts five titles within the top-grossing chart this week.