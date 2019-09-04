News

Nintendo Switch games dominated Amazon for the month of August

Nintendo Switch games dominated Amazon for the month of August
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo Switch titles dominated Amazon’s video game category for the month of August, according to analyst Thinknum.

Six of the top 10 best-selling games for the month of August were attributed to the Nintendo Switch. The remaining were picked up by PlayStation 4 with two games in the top 10, while the Xbox One and PC achieved one apiece.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate claimed the number one spot for the month, with the latest data confirming that the crossover fighting title has surpassed 14.73 million units sold worldwide. 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe boosted to fourth spot before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Maker 2 followed at fifth and sixth respectively.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which launched at the end of July, battled its way to eighth position before the yet to be released The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening grabbed ninth spot.

Amazon versus Nintendo

The data is even more interesting when you consider the two companies’ history. Previously, Amazon requested an improved deal from Nintendo to sell 3DS hardware on the site, however Nintendo declined, which led to the online giant refusing to sell the handheld.

This then culminated with Nintendo refusing to sell any stock to Amazon for a duration of time. Now the dispute is settled, both companies appear to be reaping the rewards with the Nintendo Switch continuing to sell strong - recently passing 36.87 million units sold.

Amazon’s top 10 best-selling games in August:

  1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch)
  2. Minecraft (PC/Mac)
  3. Madden NFL 20 (PlayStation 4)
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch)
  6. Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch)
  7. Marvel’s Spider-Man (PlayStation 4)
  8. Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch)
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch)
  10. Madden NFL 20 (Xbox One)

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

as News Dec 14th, 2018

Super Smash Bros Ultimate sold over 1.2 million copies in Japan during its first three days on sale

News Jul 19th, 2019

Nintendo Switch US sales top PlayStation and Xbox in June

News Jul 16th, 2019

The top 20 best selling games on Nintendo Switch in Spain

as News May 17th, 2019

Nintendo Switch overtakes PlayStation 4 lifetime sales in Japan

as News Feb 11th, 2019

Nintendo wants to break beyond its existing fanbase despite multiple franchise successes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies