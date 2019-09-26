App Annie acquires mobile analytics firm Libring alongside rebrand

App Annie has acquired data firm Libring alongside a company-wide rebrand.

The mobile charts and data company will work in-tandem with Libring to present market data and advertising analytics in an effort to help companies have a better understanding of the mobile landscape.

App Annie has also undergone a rebrand, with a new logo that the company says represents a tribute to gaming and the notion of “levelling up”.

“Capitalise on mobile”

“The most successful companies find a way to capitalise on mobile, yet they have been struggling to maximise its value to their business,” said App Annie CEO Ted Krantz.

“Today, this requires custom work to stitch together multiple point solutions, spreadsheets, business intelligence teams, agencies and consultants. We are committed to solving this by applying data science and machine learning to automate these composite metrics for brands and publishers.”

App Annie chief product manager Aaron Mahimainathan added: “We estimate spend on mobile advertising to be three times greater than consumer spend on mobile through the app stores.

“Assessing your own mobile marketing performance data alongside our market data will provide a powerful view for our customers to act on to maximise their success.”