News

App Annie acquires mobile analytics firm Libring alongside rebrand

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 26th, 2019 acquisition App Annie Not applicable
App Annie acquires mobile analytics firm Libring alongside rebrand
By , Staff Writer

App Annie has acquired data firm Libring alongside a company-wide rebrand.

The mobile charts and data company will work in-tandem with Libring to present market data and advertising analytics in an effort to help companies have a better understanding of the mobile landscape.

App Annie has also undergone a rebrand, with a new logo that the company says represents a tribute to gaming and the notion of “levelling up”.

“Capitalise on mobile”

“The most successful companies find a way to capitalise on mobile, yet they have been struggling to maximise its value to their business,” said App Annie CEO Ted Krantz.

“Today, this requires custom work to stitch together multiple point solutions, spreadsheets, business intelligence teams, agencies and consultants. We are committed to solving this by applying data science and machine learning to automate these composite metrics for brands and publishers.”

App Annie chief product manager Aaron Mahimainathan added: “We estimate spend on mobile advertising to be three times greater than consumer spend on mobile through the app stores.

“Assessing your own mobile marketing performance data alongside our market data will provide a powerful view for our customers to act on to maximise their success.”


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News May 6th, 2015

App Annie gains 12th office location as it acquires usage analytics outfit Mobida

News May 28th, 2014

Data derby: App Annie acquires analytics rival Distimo

News Sep 6th, 2017

App Annie shuffles senior management with new President and Chief Financial Officer

1 News Mar 20th, 2019

Mobile gaming brought in 20 per cent more revenue than PC and console in 2018

News Mar 30th, 2017

Global Android app store spend will overtake iOS in 2017

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies