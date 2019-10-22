Learn how to grow your game in The Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects

Just under three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting 650 games professionals to attend to hear from 70 expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

That's on top of the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track - This insightful track offers essential knowledge into user acquisition and retention techniques, as well as how to successfully grow your game in today’s market.

November 3rd

10:00 - The track begins with a keynote speaker. Adjust MENA sales manager Riyad Khalil will hold a session on app marketing evolution rather than revolution. He will discuss the hot topics of 2019 and 2020.

10:40 - Want to know how to sustain organic growth for games in MENA? Don’t miss Shanab Games’ co-founder and CEO Hiba Muhareb. She will discuss what path to take to keep your growth going without dropping or spending money.

11:00 - Next, a session with Gamejam’s CEO Christian Calderon. Learn about growth in hypercasual and ad monetisation.

11:20 - Time for a session on connecting the East and West through data. Ali Sheikholeslamy from Fuller, Inc will look at how mobile app usage data could help enterprises to expand to Asia and connect with mobile app users.

11:50 - Interested in using Snapchat to grow your game? Snap Inc’s head of emerging international and advertising solutions Samual Bevan, will offer examples of businesses that have had success through using the tools offered on the camera platform.

12:10 - The penultimate session is focused on levelling-up player acquisition on Facebook. Smartly.io’s gaming sales lead EMEA Svetlana Valgina will cover how to make the most of your data. On top of why you need to structure your campaigns and how to measure and benchmark performance more accurately.

12:30 - The track will finish with a panel. Industry specialists want to motivate developers in the MENA region to bring creating content for the global market. Wixel Studios COO and co-founder Reine Abbas and Liyla and the Shadows of War founder and producer Rasheed Abueideh feature. They are joined by Vince Ghossoub, the co-founder and CEO of Falafel Games and Yayy’s CEO and Founder Ziad Talge.

These are the sessions from just one of the 10 tracks for Jordan this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan here.