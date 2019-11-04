Hot 5: A new Harry Potter game, Coin Master's $500 million and Gen Z loves Supercell

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Why Call of Duty: Mobile and Mario Kart Tour top the download charts but only one is top grossing

In the first of our new regular series of data-driven articles with App Annie, we take a lot at the most downloaded, most engaging, and most commercially successful mobile games.

Call of Duty: Mobile and Mario Kart Tour both feature highly on the first two lists but only one is included when it comes to the top 10 most successful mobile games.

Can you guess which?

4. Updated: 22 million App Store reviews have been mysterious deleted

What's your first thought when 35% of all App Store app reviews disappear?

Conspiracy theory or cock up?

As is generally the case, Apple admittedly this was a mistake and it's now working to get all 22 million reviews back on line.

3. Warner Bros. and NetEase partner for card RPG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Harry Potter mobile games are yet to set the world alight, but that doesn't mean companies aren't trying.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened looks like an interesting approach, if only because of its China-first launch.

Whether it will ever go global remains to be seen, but given NetEase's ambition to be a global player, it would be very surprising if not.

2. Gen Z plays fewer mobile games but loves Supercell

Do you believe the behaviour of gamers can be categorised in terms of when they were born?

If you do, the news that those born between 1995 and 2015 are playing fewer mobile games may make you nervous. But that's not the case at Supercell HQ, as it's also said that Gen Z love its games more than any other developer.

1. Coin Master cashes in over $500 million in global revenue at $6.20 per download

The news that casual game/social casino game Coin Master has generated over $500 million perhaps isn't a great surprise.

The data that it's done so at a rate of $6.20 per download may raise some eyebrows though.

(Of course, we'd prefer to get some ARPU or even ARPP data. Maybe next time Sensor Tower!).