Sonic Mania designer helped create Sonic movie's new look

By , Staff Writer

The artist behind Sonic Mania's intro in 2017 was brought in to redesign the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie.

Announced via Twitter, Tyson Hesse said he was “honoured” to have been tasked with redesigning Sega’s mascot for his live-action feature film debut.

The new trailer starring the blue blur was released on Tuesday, with the film originally scheduled for release in November 2019, however to allow time for a redesign it was pushed back to February 14th 2020.

"Never forget"

“Honored to have been brought in to lead the design on the new Movie Sonic,” Hesse posted.

“Working with Jeff and the modellers, riggers, texture/fur artists and animators in LA, London, and Vancouver was a thrill I'll never forget.”

Kayleigh Partleton
