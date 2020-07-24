Sonic's second movie gets a release date for April 8th 2022

Sega's blue mascot Sonic the Hedgehog has got a release date for his second big-screen outing.

As reported by Variety, the release date for the movie sequel title Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set for April 8th 2022. Back in May, Sega and Paramount confirmed that they would band together once again to create Sonic's next film.

The first film in the franchise was released earlier this year and was well-received by fans of the franchise. Not only that, but it proved to be a blockbuster success as it secured the top spot for an opening weekend of a movie based on a video game in the US. Moreover, in under one month, Sonic the Hedgehog grossed more than $200 million worldwide.

Two the rescue

However, the film had a delayed release in China. Unfortunately, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, movie theatres were shut. As such, Sonic did not get his big-screen debut in the Asian country. Instead, the film was released early for home media.