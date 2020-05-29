Sega and Paramount Pictures reteam for Sonic the Hedgehog film sequel

Sega and Paramount Pictures have confirmed that both companies will partner up again for a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog film.

As reported by Variety, development on the family-comedy will go ahead with Jeff Fowler returning as director, alongside Josh Miller and Pat Casey as scriptwriters.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara will produce the motion picture, while Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller will all work as executive producers.

The original Sonic film launched in early 2020, before going on to earn itself the number one spot for an opening weekend of all time for a movie based on a video game in the US, as well as grossing over $200 million globally in less than a month of release.

Two fast, two furious

No casting has been decided at the minute, though it's expected that Ben Schwartz will return as the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey will play the role of the villainous Dr. Robotnik once more.

While the flick was making good progress in the west, it was unexpectedly stopped in tracks as the coronavirus delayed its release in China. Subsequently, the movie was released early on home entertainment due to the closure of all theatre chains.

The movie helped contribute to Sega's financial results, as profits rocketed by an impressive 421.3 per cent year-over-year with its video games sector rising by 50.9 per cent too.