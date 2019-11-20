Join deltaDNA’s free webinar on the reasons F2P games fail and how to avoid them

The most successful F2P mobile games last for years, but many still crash and burn in their early stages.

Why?

Because they fail to adhere to best practices in engagement, retention, and monetization.

At 11am GMT on Wednesday 27th November, deltaDNA will host a free webinar titled:

“Reasons why games fail and how to avoid them”.

The game design experts at deltaDNA have put together a list of the most common mechanical problems in games and, most importantly, the solutions to those problems.

Pointing to real-world examples from some of the most successful and well-designed games currently available on the market, this webinar is essentially a guide to designing successful games that will last into the long term.

The Webinar

This event is targeted at developers looking to understand best practices in F2P game design.

Lead Game Design Consultant, Franco Spina, will go through the things that developers need to get right but often don’t.

Some areas set to be covered in this free webinar include:

Onboarding & game difficulty

LiveOps & elder game content

First purchase & repeat spend

Don’t worry if you can’t make that time; DeltaDNA will stream a recording of the session at 6pm GMT on Thursday 28th November.

