Discover The Indie Track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Just three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is The Indie Track - How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's mobile games development competitive landscape.

January 21st

11:20 - The track will begin with a curated panel, Applovin director of business development Daniel Tchernahovsky will host it. The topic in question is real results: in-app building boosts your bottom line.

12:20 - The first session of the track is being held by Nutaku senior business development Tom Greenwood. He will discuss the explosion of the adult game industry, he will provide a deep insight into this sector of the games industry.

14:00 - Next, Exit Games founder and CTO Christof Wegmann. He will talk about how deterministic game engines will disrupt multiplayer game development.

14:40 - Learn when to prototype and why, with MAG Interactive's head of ideation Matthew Buxton. His talk will offer insight on how to combine prototyping with data driven production.

15:00 - Next up, FRAG Games business director Zaair Hussain. He will discuss aspirational outsourcing or "do external developers dream of electric success?" Learn more about professionalism and pride of work.

15:20 - Join Guffaw digital freelance UX consultant Adam Barker, his talk is focused on UX as a key to success - how a well designed UX can improve monetisation, UA and retention and help to keep users satisfied.

15:40 - Want to learn some tips and tricks for agile design documents? Then you do not want to miss Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam's session on the subject. She will share her methods for maintaining an effective and useful game design document that grows with the project and works for the whole team.

16:00 - Thinking of creating games for kids? Learn what it is like to be a game developer for the kids category, in a session with My Town Games founder Daniel Sonnenfeld.

16:20 - The penultimate session is with Recontact Digital Arts co-founder and producer Simay Dinc and CEO Eray Dinc. They will answer the question, interactive cinema or mobile game?

16:40 - The final talk of the track is being given by Resistance Games founder and creative director Jussi Autio. The topic he will cover is stop saying games are young and take pride on the colourful history of games.

These are the sessions from just one of the 15 tracks for London in 2020.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects London here.