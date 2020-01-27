Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Seattle in 2020!

Fresh from the success of Pocket Gamer Connects London, we are delighted to announce that our conference series is once again heading to Seattle!

On May 11th and 12th, 750 attendees from all around the world will learn from 160 world-class expert speakers across 14 tracks at our biggest and best Stateside event.

Connecting the entire games industry together

Pocket Gamer Connects runs some of the greatest events to help you connect with the games industry, and Seattle will be no different. From 120 seminars featuring more than 50 hours of cutting edge content and plus fringe events, to the free online meeting scheduler we provide to help you network with 750 attendees, you can make those all-important contacts.

The Very Big Indie Pitch also returns to the states, with brand new prize packages for 2020 to those who emerge victorious. We’ve also opened our pitching competition to developers in the PC and console space, while also keeping our trademark mobile pitch as two separate events. Contestants can gain valuable feedback from some of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry, and possibly even make a crucial contact for the future!

And as a bonus, we will be hosting the Global Connects Party on the first night of the conference - free to all attendees. It’s a fantastic event to unwind after a busy day at the expo while keeping the networking going until late. You can enjoy a free bar, finger food, music and make some great memories with us!

A super-duper special offer!

Call for speakers

We’re also looking for speakers for the rest of our 2020 shows, including Hong Kong, Helsinki and Jordan. If you’d like to speak at any of our international events, get in touch now using this form or email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.