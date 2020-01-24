News

Nintendo defeats Germany and Norway in court case over eShop pre-orders

By , Staff Writer

Japanese publisher Nintendo has won its eShop pre-order court cases against both Germany and Norway.

According to Dutch outlet Pressfire - via Nintendo Everything - a court in Frankfurt has deemed it legal to stop consumers from cancelling eShop pre-orders and has dismissed the lawsuit. The decision has been appealed, however it could take up to a year and a half before any further action is taken.

Initially, the Norwegian Consumer Council raised concerns with Nintendo in February 2018 over the inability to cancel pre-orders on the eShop. Germany - via the German Consumer Protection Authority - took the Japanese firm to court later that year.

