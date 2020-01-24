Nintendo defeats Germany and Norway in court case over eShop pre-orders

Japanese publisher Nintendo has won its eShop pre-order court cases against both Germany and Norway.
According to Dutch outlet Pressfire - via Nintendo Everything - a court in Frankfurt has deemed it legal to stop consumers from cancelling eShop pre-orders and has dismissed the lawsuit. The decision has been appealed, however it could take up to a year and a half before any further action is taken.
Initially, the Norwegian Consumer Council raised concerns with Nintendo in February 2018 over the inability to cancel pre-orders on the eShop. Germany - via the German Consumer Protection Authority - took the Japanese firm to court later that year.
Earlier this year, sales for the Nintendo Switch Lite exceeded one million in Japan. Furthermore, 26 of the 30 best-selling games in the country were Switch titles.
As of January 2020, more than 3.3 million Nintendo Switch units have been shifted in France. By December 2019, the hardware had outsold the Xbox One - 45.92 million units have been sold worldwide.
Tencent launched its version of the Switch in China on December 10th 2019.
