Google unveils first new Stadia games since launch

Google has unveiled five new titles that will be arriving on its cloud game streaming service, marking the first time any new releases have been announced since launch.

Panzer Dragoon: Remake from MegaPixel Studios headlines the new set of games. The rail shooter is a Sega Saturn classic and will launch in the Fall on both Stadia and the Nintendo Switch.

Next to this is Devolver Digital's Serious Sam Collection, which will contain Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3: BFE as well as all their expansions.

Timed-exclusives

Herringbone Games' 3D tower builder Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) will launch as a timed-exclusive, alongside arcade multiplayer Spitlings from HandyGames.

The final addition is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler named Lost Words: Beyond the Page. Developed by Sketchbook Games - with a story written by Rhianna Pratchett - the game will launch on Stadia this Spring before making its way to PC and other consoles at a later date.

Earlier this month, Google revealed that a Stadia free tier would launch over the next "few months".

Prior to this, Google partnered with UK telecommunications provider BT to offer customers that sign up to selective broadband deals a free Stadia device.