Stadia Founder’s Edition bundle sells out in Europe, will soon do so in US

Google's game streaming service Stadia has sold out its premium pre-order bundle - the Founder’s Edition - in Europe.

As reported by GamesRadar, Google director for games Jack Buser confirmed the information stating that a new Stadia Premier Edition bundle will replace the Founder’s Edition going forward.

Buser also confirmed that the Founder’s Edition has nearly sold out completely in the US and Canada. Stadia is set to launch in November this year for $9.99 a month.

The Stadia Founder's Edition cost $129 and is set to arrive with a Chromecast Ultra, a three-month Stadia Pro subscription for the user and a friend, the chance to register their username early, an exclusive night blue Stadia controller.

Premiere Edition

The Stadia Premiere Edition will come bundled with a Clearly White controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and a three-month Stadia Pro subscription. Cost of the package in Europe will be €129 ($142.74). Pricing outside of the EU has yet to be confirmed.

"We've been watching the numbers dwindle down and down and down as we've announced more and more games coming – we're up to over 40 games now that have been announced for the platform, with over 28 partners, which is amazing," said Buser.

"And yeah, we were super excited. And gamers are excited, they are responding! I mean, this is why it's selling out."

During Gamescom, Google held its latest Stadia Connect showcase highlighting Cyberpunk 2077, Orcs Must Die 3 and Watch Dogs: Legion.