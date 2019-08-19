Cyberpunk 2077, Orcs Must Die 3 and Watch Dogs: Legion lead Google's Gamescom Stadia Connect

There were plenty of familiar faces on-stage at Google's latest Stadia Connects livestream ahead of Gamescom 2019, with Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion headlining the showcase alongside one of the platform's few exclusives, Robot Entertainment's Orcs Must Die 3.



Business development lead Ray Bautista started proceedings speaking about Stadia’s release before passing it on to Google games global marketing boss Shanna Prevé, who then ran through a number of games coming to the service.

Opening the games section, CD Projekt Red's upcoming action RPG Cyberpunk 2077 was confirmed to be arriving on the platform. Following this, Robot Entertainment brought the only new exclusive of the presentation a new third-numbered entry in puzzle series Orcs Must Die.

“Transformative platform”

While the Stadia Connect event wasn't brimming with big news, the tech powering Google's streaming platform has certainly impressed Robot Entertainment.

“We were invited to check out Stadia in January of 2018,” said the studio's CEO Patrick Hudson during the broadcast.

“Google handed us the controllers and allowed us to play an early version of Doom which was running on Stadia. It was great, it was really a fantastic experience. I immediately saw it as the next transformative platform coming to the industry.

“It's kind of the same feeling I got when I saw the iPhone coming and what I thought that would mean for games. We knew that we wanted to be a part of it.”

During the event, Google also revealed two titles - Superhot and Kine from Gwen Grey - both of which were announced for Nintendo Switch during the Japanese firm's indie Direct earlier today.

Here's the full list of games shown off during the Google Connect show:

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Bungie

Darksiders Genesis, THQ Nordic

Kine, Gwen Frey

Orcs Must Die 3, Robot Entertainment

Windjammers 2

Destroy all Humans Remake, THQ Nordic

Mortal Kombat 11, Warner Bros

Superhot, Superhot Team

Farming Simulator Platinum Edition, Giants Software

Samurai Shodown, SNK

GRID, Codemasters

Doom Eternal, Bethesda

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Koei Tecmo

The Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda

Borderlands 3, 2K Games

Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft

Google Stadia games streaming service launches in November for $9.99 a month, as well as the Stadia Founder's Edition that will cost $129.

Google has brought on numerous figures from the games industry to help with the launch of its games streaming service. We outlined exactly who is working on the platform here.