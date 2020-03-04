News

Call of Duty: Mobile is losing its Zombies mode

By , Staff Writer

Activision will remove the Zombies mode from Call of Duty: Mobile.

As announced on Reddit, the mode will leave the game on March 25th 2020. According to the post, the game mode didn't meet Activision's expectations.

The publisher hasn't ruled out bringing the mode back - should it reach a quality that the company is happy with.

It's an interesting move to make, largely because Zombies has proven to be one of the most popular modes in the console Call of Duty games. A mobile spin-off, Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies, was even released by Activision around eight years ago.

Shoot 'em up

"We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future," said Activision.

"However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version."

Last month, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded 150 million times in just three months. The game has been nominated for the BAFTA EE Mobile Game of the Year Award.


