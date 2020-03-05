MAG Interactive's Word Domination reaches 10 million downloads

MAG Interactive's real-time word game Word Domination has hit 10 million downloads.

As announced on MAG's website, the milestone is an accumulation of all downloads across both Google Play and the App Store.

The tactical word title was released in May 2018. In 140 countries, the game has been ranked in the top 5 in the word games category.

"With Word Domination we can see how strong game mechanics, regular updates and new events allow our games to grow and develop over time," said Mag Interactive CEO Daniel Hasselberg.

"We are very proud of the team behind Word Domination and will continue to support them in developing the game. Our games tend to grow in revenue three to four years after launch and Word Domination is in the middle of that growth journey."

Scandanavian domination

Norway has proven to boast the best players, with its fellow Scandanavian countries Denmark and Sweden ranked second and third respectively. The Netherlands and Belgium round up the top five countries.

Since Word Domination was released, 850 million matches have been played.

In January, we caught up with Hasselberg to discuss the firm's growth over the past decade. At the start of the year, it was revealed that MAG Interactive had seen a 17 per cent increase in revenue but a 40 per cent drop in users.