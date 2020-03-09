News

Take-Two boss Zelnick believes coronavirus could lead to more remote working

Take-Two boss Zelnick believes coronavirus could lead to more remote working
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick has said that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak might lead to more companies having their employees working from home.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference – as reported by GamesIndustry.biz – the exec said that the viral outbreak isn't going have an impact on the games business as a whole, but that it might mean more companies start having their staff work remotely.

Work at home

"Any time people are sick or have tragically lost their lives, that's a more important topic than any we're covering today," he said. "In terms of business continuity, we're not concerned. In terms of our consumer, we're not concerned. And we have the ability to work remotely if it comes down to that. And I don't believe it will."

He continued: "They're going to have to find a way to be just as productive at home. Actually, I think one of the things that may come out of this if it's as widespread as I believe it will be, one unexpected consequence is a lot of us who were skeptical about remote work are going to be less skeptical about it.

"I'm one of them by the way. I'm not a big believer in remote work. But I think I may be surprised. I think you are going to see a significant change, maybe a long-lasting change, in business travel.

"Is [remote work] as effective as being face-to-face? I actually don't think so. But also, every one of you [addressing the conference audience] lost productivity getting here and returning from here, and the time that is less productive here. I'm not sure. We may be very surprised coming out of this."

Event disruption

The COVID-19 coronavirus has already impacted several events in the games industry, with companies pulling out of Boston's PAX East last week, while GDC 2020 has been postponed.

E3 is still apparently going ahead despite California declaring a state of emergency.

This story originally appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Aug 14th, 2019

Take-Two's Strauss Zelnick says it's "disrespectful" to blame entertainment for US gun violence

News Aug 3rd, 2017

Take-Two Interactive hits $418.2 million revenues with help from WWE Supercard and Dragon City

News Jul 25th, 2017

Take-Two to focus on WWE and NBA mobile games following Social Point acquisition

News Feb 17th, 2017

Take-Two CEO says Social Point "addresses all of our concerns" about mobile market

News Mar 6th, 2020

Microsoft, Facebook and Google are advising employees to work remotely due to the coronavirus

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies