Fallout Shelter Online revealed for the West, pre-registrations open

By , Staff Writer

Bethesda has revealed that free-to-play simulator Fallout Shelter Online will be making its way to the West.

Developed by Shengqu Games and launched by Gaea Mobile for China back in 2017, the title is set to release with English, Korean and Japanese languages. Fallout Shelter Online allows players to recruit characters from the franchise which will develop 'bonds' if combined well together.

Familiar faces from Fallout, including the likes of Nick Valentine from Fallout 4, can be obtained to help with tasks in user's vaults.

The biggest difference between the original Fallout Shelter and its online counterpart is that the latter introduced a gacha-style hero collecting system.

April launch?

Fallout Shelter will launch on iOS and Android devices, with players able to pre-register on Google Play now or find out more details via Bethesda's website.

No official release date has been given, but the Philippines App Store has the title down for a April 22nd, 2020 launch.

Bethesda confirmed that Fallout Shelter has accumulated $100 million in player spending on mobile since its launch in 2015.

Following this, we spoke to Bethesda Softworks director of mobile Craig Lafferty surrounding the four-year anniversary of its hit bunker simulator.


