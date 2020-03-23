News

AppsFlyer: Mobile game marketers will spend $48.5 billion on user acquisition by 2022

By

Mobile analytics firm AppsFlyer has estimated that mobile game marketers will spend $48.5 billion on user acquisition globally by 2022.

As detailed in the company's 'Gaming App Install Ad Spend for 2019 to 2022' report, the number of allocated funds put towards UA is expected to more than double compared to what is used today. App install advertisement spend in games totalled $22 billion in 2019 worldwide.

This surge is expected to be driven predominantly by Asian-Pacific markets with China, Japan and Korea specifically highlighted.

The three countries claim the top three markets for UA spend and contribute heavily to the overall $12.8 billion for APAC, with the region predicted to jump to $25.8 billion in 2022.

$5.3 billion in North America

North America places second for UA games spend total but is still far behind APAC at $5.3 billion in 2019. However, come 2022, spending is expected to grow quite largely by 135 per cent to $12.4 billion

Finally, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will show higher growth than all other regions, shooting up by an impressive 156 per cent. This represents an increase from $3.7 billion in 2019 to an estimated $9.5 billion in 2022.

AppsFlyer recently raised $210 million through a Series D funding round led by New York-based equity firm General Atlantic.

