Free mentorship available to indies with IGDA Finland and Pocket Gamer Connects Digital

Indie developers have been hit particularly hard by the travel restrictions caused by the global pandemic. Small studios and lone game creators rely on conferences, workshops and events in order to promote their projects, learn new skills, and make valuable industry connections. So far in 2020, it's been very hard to do that.

That's why we've made it easy and affordable to attend our own networking events. We're running a Big Indie Pitch online today; free live RoundTable videos multiple times a month; and there are complimentary tickets available to qualifying indies for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences.

Now we're pleased to announce that Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 will also feature a virtual Mentor Café for indies, courtesy of our pals at IGDA Finland.

Free advice and insight

Joining the amazing content on offer at PGC Digital #2 on Thursday, 11 June, IDGA Finland will be running their acclaimed IGDA Mentor Café for registered attendees.

In the IGDA Finland Mentor Café, games industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15-minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations.

Experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland regularly share valuable knowledge, skills and advice in these IGDA Mentor Cafés, giving back to anyone in the community who is seeking mentorship. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections to the industry! Topics can be related to anything in the games industry.

Sign up now

The digital IGDA Finland Mentor Café will be part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 for the first time on Thursday, 11 June and it’s free to take part, but pre-registration is essential.

APPLY NOW USING THIS FORM

Once you fill in this form as a mentor or a mentee, the IGDA Finland team will make the best possible matches and share with you the information about the mentoring sessions and schedule by email. In the same message, you will receive the information and links for attending the Mentor Café online.

There is more information available at the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 website, where you can also register for a ticket to the conference, which is essential. Some free passes are still available for indie developers: you can register for a free pass using this form if you think you qualify.