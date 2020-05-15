Apple acquires virtual reality specialist NextVR

American tech giant Apple has acquired virtual reality firm NextVR.

As reported by The Verge (via Bloomberg), the VR specialist is shutting down. Its website states: "NextVR is heading in a new direction.

"Thank you to our partners and fans around the world for the role you played in building this awesome platform for sports, music and entertainment experiences in virtual reality."

Initially, 9to5 Mac reported the acquisition in April. It noted that the deal would come in at around $100 million, though neither Apple or NextVR confirmed the rumour. However, despite the acquisition being cemented, the cost of the proposition has not been disclosed.

"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans," said Apple.

Returning to normal

Earlier this month, Apple announced it would begin to reopen its retail stores. Namely, four shops across the US in Alaska, Idaho, Alabama and North Carolina. Last month, the American company shipped 2.5 million iPhones in China.