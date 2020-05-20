Advertisement platform AdInMo secures $500,000 in funding

In-game advertisement platform AdInMO has secured a $500,000 investment that will be used to help scale up the technology's capabilities.

Funding for the round was led by Techstart Ventures, a Scotland and Northern Island seed investor who previously contributed towards live ops and game services provider ChilliConnect.

Edinburgh-based AdInMo enables game developers to integrate "non-intrusive display ads" directly into gameplay, utilised through game environments such as billboards in racing games, backgrounds to puzzle games or coins and power-ups in platform games.

Alongside scaling the platform, funding will go towards growing the core team. This has already begun with the appointment of former DeltaDNA co-founder Chris Wright as the company's chief technology officer.

"Four times higher"

"The in-game ad model is currently broken for all stakeholders," said AdInMo CEO Kristan Rivers.

"Advertisers can only run direct response campaigns, developers only get paid if a player clicks an ad and leaves their game, and players have to put up with constant disruptions."

"AdInMo's dynamic in-game ad platform solves all of this, by seamlessly integrating non-intrusive ads into gameplay which are impossible to skip, block or ignore, and as a result, AdInMo ad units deliver four times higher brand recall compared with video ads. Put simply: AdInMo delivers advertising that reaches the unreachables."

