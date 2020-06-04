Playrix welcomes Cateia Games to its Croatia team

Cateia Games has joined Dublin-headquartered Playrix as a new subsidiary within Playrix Croatia and will join its new office in Zagreb.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. With a team of almost 40, Cateia Games has begun development on an unannounced free-to-play mobile title.

"Becoming part of the Playrix family is a great honour for Cateia Games," said Cateia Games co-founder Dejan Radic.

"We are one of the oldest studios in Croatia, so this is the start of a new and exciting era for our team as well as a great opportunity for the local gaming scene to grow and prosper. With Playrix fueling our engines, we're confidently pursuing our next big win. With our new name—Playrix Croatia—the sky's the limit."

Adding talent

"The talent of the Cateia Games team combined with our resources and expertise gives Playrix Croatia significant opportunities to create a new mobile hit for millions of players around the world," said Dmitry Bukhman, co-founder of Playrix.

Recently, Playrix soft-launched a new match-three RPG called Puzzle Breakers. Currently, the game is only available on Android in the Philippines.

In April, the publisher released its first hidden object title Manor Matters following a six-month stint in soft-launch.