News

Playrix soft-launches new match-three RPG Puzzle Breakers

Playrix soft-launches new match-three RPG Puzzle Breakers
By , Staff Writer

Dublin-headquartered publisher Playrix has soft-launched a new match-three puzzle RPG under the name of Puzzle Breakers.

The game will see players controlling heroes and using "unique" abilities to take out hordes of enemies which appear to be factions of cartoon orc-like creatures. This will be relayed by the match-three mechanic, which Playrix has been specialising in amongst its biggest releases.

Homescapes and Gardenscapes, for instance, have helped exceed the publisher's lifetime downloads to over 1.1 billion.

Puzzle Breakers is currently available for download on Android in the Philippines.

"Groundbreaking"

"Play match-three puzzles to control your heroes and attack your enemies on the battlefield. In groundbreaking genre-changing Puzzle PRG - Puzzle Breakers!" reads the game's description.

"Your enemies move through the field and employ devious tactics to defeat you! Strong fighters try to engage you in melee, archers and mages attack from the top of towers and hiding places."

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Playrix for more details surrounding Puzzle Breakers.

Playrix most recently launched its first-ever hidden object game, Manor Matters, after a six-month soft launch.

You can see our full list of top games in soft launch, including the likes of Angry Birds Casual, Hay Day Pop and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells right here


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Apr 30th, 2020

Playrix releases Manor Matters globally after six months in soft launch

as News Jul 22nd, 2019

Zynga taps classic major IP for newly soft-launched FarmVille 3 - Animals

1 News Apr 23rd, 2019

Playrix soft-launches new match-three puzzler Wildscapes

News Oct 5th, 2018

Playrix’s Homescapes builds up $420m in revenue for first year

Interview Nov 23rd, 2017

The making of Gardenscapes spin-off Homescapes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies