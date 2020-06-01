Playrix soft-launches new match-three RPG Puzzle Breakers

Dublin-headquartered publisher Playrix has soft-launched a new match-three puzzle RPG under the name of Puzzle Breakers.

The game will see players controlling heroes and using "unique" abilities to take out hordes of enemies which appear to be factions of cartoon orc-like creatures. This will be relayed by the match-three mechanic, which Playrix has been specialising in amongst its biggest releases.

Homescapes and Gardenscapes, for instance, have helped exceed the publisher's lifetime downloads to over 1.1 billion.

Puzzle Breakers is currently available for download on Android in the Philippines.

"Groundbreaking"

"Play match-three puzzles to control your heroes and attack your enemies on the battlefield. In groundbreaking genre-changing Puzzle PRG - Puzzle Breakers!" reads the game's description.

"Your enemies move through the field and employ devious tactics to defeat you! Strong fighters try to engage you in melee, archers and mages attack from the top of towers and hiding places."

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Playrix for more details surrounding Puzzle Breakers.

Playrix most recently launched its first-ever hidden object game, Manor Matters, after a six-month soft launch.

You can see our full list of top games in soft launch, including the likes of Angry Birds Casual, Hay Day Pop and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells right here