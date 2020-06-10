News

Klei Entertainment donates $1 million to #BlackLivesMatter causes

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Canadian indie developer Klei Entertainment has donated $1m to causes that promote civil rights, equality and fight racial injustice.

In a post on the company's forums, founder Jaime "Bigfoot" "Cheng said that the studio wanted to make the world "a safer, more equal place" and was giving $1m which would be split between the ACLU and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. To put that sum into context, it's more than much larger companies like Electronic Arts, Square Enix and Ubisoft have contributed.

"As a part of the global community, we believe each of us need to do our part to make the world a safer, kinder, more equal place," Cheng wrote.

"As a studio we have much to learn and we do our best to contribute. While we regularly donate to local and global causes, we generally do not announce them and prefer to do the work quietly.

"In this instance, we feel it is important to let others know we are standing with them, and hopefully inspire others to contribute as best they can.

"Black Lives Matter, and we stand with the Black community."

Supportive industry

Klei is one of many video games companies that have supported the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Others include The Pokemon Company, House House and Double Fine. Further support has come from Square Enix, Team 17, Electronic Arts and Supercell in the form of donations.

Furthermore, Riot Games is putting $10m behind minority-led studios, as well as donating $1m to social justice causes. Meanwhile, many companies have made public statements in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter campaign.

You can find out how you can help out right here.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

