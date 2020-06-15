Pokemon GO will soon stop supporting 32-bit Android phones

Pokemon GO will no longer support 32-bit Android devices but no iPhones have been affected.

As announced on the game's site, the new update will roll out in August 2020, and it will make older Android phones obsolete. Such 32-bit phones include Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3 and J3. For Sony, its Z2 and Z3 models will no longer be compatible, and neither will the Motorola G and a wide range of devices released before 2015.

Instead, players will need to use a 64-bit Android phone or an iOS device. Login credentials will be required to carry over progress from old mobiles.

Moving on

"When this update rolls out, Trainers using affected devices will no longer be able to access their Pokémon GO accounts from those devices, including their PokéCoins or items in their Item Bag," said the Pokemon Go team.

"If you are using a 32-bit Android device, you will need a compatible 64-bit Android device or iOS device to continue playing Pokémon GO."

Earlier this year, Niantic made changes to the augmented reality title to make it more accessible for users to play it home during the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, the game saw an increase in revenue amidst the pandemic.