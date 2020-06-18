News

New publisher ChargeUp Games enters the mobile games market

By , Staff Writer

ChargeUp Games has just set up shop as a new mobile games publisher in town.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the new firm has been formed in a partnership between consultancy company Mobile Games Partners and Digital Development Management, a talent agency.

The company has been described as the "new breed of mobile publisher." Furthermore, it has an aim of "bypassing the exploitative business practices common from many mobile publishers."

To stand out from the competition, ChargeUp Games has a "quality over quantity" philosophy, and has claimed to practice "fairness and transparency". On top of this, developers will maintain complete control over their games.

On the scene

"Too often mobile publishers have preyed on developers," said ChargeUp.

"ChargeUp Games aims to shake up the business model and create a fair deal between developer and publisher.

"Today, a mobile publisher may take 40 or 50% of a game's profits plus long-term rights into the IP and the franchise, even though the developer has funded the entire project and the publisher doesn't guarantee anything.

"ChargeUp Games is cutting through that broken model and working with fair terms on a limited number of titles. Others may throw dozens of games against the wall to see what sticks; ChargeUp works as a partner with the developer to improve the game day after day."


