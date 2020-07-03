Pixel Toys will double its workforce before the end of lockdown

British studio Pixel Toys has plans to double its number of employees before the end of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since the pandemic hit in February, the Leamington Spa-based company has hired a further 30 people, taking its staff member count from 55 to 85. Of the 30, 20 are remote workers. Furthermore, as the company continues to grow, it is looking to fill a further 20 positions throughout July.

The company is known in the mobile space for games such as Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade and zombie shooter Gunfinger.

"Fortunate position"

"As a video games developer, we know we are in a fortunate position, compared to most, during these uncertain times," said Pixel Toys vice president for operations and marketing David Solari.

"In fact, we've generated over 50 new jobs for games developers with outstanding technical and creative skills. Hiring so many people in such a short space of time is always a challenge because you want the best talent, and hiring during a pandemic has definitely been an eye opener. We feel really lucky to be in this position and it's an exciting time for the company."