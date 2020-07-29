Hunter Assassin was the most downloaded game worldwide by an EMEA-HQ'd company in Q2 2020

The top downloaded hypercasual game worldwide in Q2 2020 by an EMEA-HQ'd company was Ruby Game's Hunter Assassin according to App Annie.

At No.2 is Israeli firm CrazyLabs with ASMR Slicing. The kinetic sand title proved popular upon release as it accumulated the most downloads in May 2020 with 36.5 million. As part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, the company explained why the game is so successful.

In third place is puzzle-action game Hitmasters - its parent company, Playgendary, is based out of Germany. The company also has a second entry on this list as Perfect Cream sits at No.5. Turkey's Rollic sits in fourth place with Go Knots 3D.

Top ten

At No.6 is WormsZone.io by Russian firm Azur Interactive Games. Just behind, in seventh place is ironSource with Join Clash 3D. Voodoo comes in at No.8 with Draw Joust. Meanwhile, the penultimate entry is Good Job Games' Fun Race 3D, as SayGames closes the top ten with Blend It 3D.