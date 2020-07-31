SuperData thinks that publishers are doing fine without E3

Triple-A games companies are seeing more engagement with their announcement events than they did for previous E3s.

That's according to Carter Rogers, principal analyst at research firm SuperData, who wrote in a blog post that the online showcases that companies including Sony, Microsoft and Ubisoft ran boasted huge viewer figures. This follows E3 being cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The June 11th PlayStation 5 reveal event boasted an average of 1.51 million viewers per minute on Twitch, compared to 940,000 for Microsoft's E3 2019 conference. Of course, this isn't a fair comparison given that the PS5 showcase is arguably a bigger deal that would draw a larger crowd than a regular press event. Oh, and Microsoft would have been pushing its E3 broadcast on its own Mixer platform rather than Twitch.

Ubisoft's Forward event on July 12th, meanwhile, drew an audience of 1.02 million average users per minute when it aired in July, compared to the 750,000 that the French firm's E3 2019 press conference attracted.

Doing just fine

"The results of switching to remote conferences in 2020 show that triple-A publishers are fine skipping E3 or other events if they so choose, at least when it comes to generating coverage," Rogers concluded.

"However, smaller publishers and developers benefit from proximity to bigger announcements. The organisers of virtual events like Guerrilla Collective and the Future Games Show should be commended for putting on showcases this summer, but these probably can’t replace the attention-grabbing value of a big conference. (That’s to say nothing of the non-marketing benefits of events including business development and networking opportunities)."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.