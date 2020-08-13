Embracer Group acquires eight new studios including DECA Games

THQ Nordic parent organisation Embracer Group has acquired eight new companies.

One of the acquisitions is mobile specialist DECA Games; the company has a particular interest in live operations and free-to-play titles. Investment firm Agnitio acted as a financial advisor to DECA on this acquisition.

"It is with great pleasure and excitement for the future that DECA joins Embracer today. We see a tremendous opportunity for our business on the FTP market and partnering with Lars, and the Embracer Group will amplify our ability and ambition to take DECA to the next level," said Deca CEO Ken Go.

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors added: "I'm very pleased to welcome Ken and the DECA team to our Group. We have been looking for an opportunity to enter the mobile and FTP segment for a while, and with Ken and Deca, we have found an ideal steppingstone. DECA's strength in asset care is an area with many similarities to the Embracer foundations."

One big family

Besides DECA, Embracer Group has acquired a further seven studios – 4A Games, New World Interactive, Vermila Studios, Rare Earth Games, Palindrome Interactive, Pow Wow Entertainment and Sola Media. 4A Games is perhaps the best known of these studios, having developed the Metro shooter series.

Meanwhile, New World Interactive is best known for the Insurgency franchise and is based out of Denver, Colorado. Vermila Studios and Austria-based Rare Earth Games have been acquired through Embracer's Amplifier Game Invest label, as has Swedish studio Palindrome Interactive.

Furthermore, THQ Nordic has acquired 100 per cent of Austrian firm Pow Wow Entertainment, while Koch Film now owns Stuttgart-based studio Sola Media.

Earlier this year, DECA Games added DragonVale to its liveops portfolio after having acquired it from Backflip Studios.