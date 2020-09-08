Get involved with investor relations at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Less than a week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Show Me The Money.

Wednesday September 16th

14:00 - The track will kick off with a session from Vectr Ventures managing director for product and development Tony Zander. He will discuss dealing with investors: West vs East.

14:30 - Up next, we have our first panel, six industry experts will discuss what are investors looking for now? Taking to the stage, we have Toadman Interactive COO Christopher Bergstresser, Game Dragons director Philip Oliver and London Venture Partners general partner David Gardner. They will be joined by Makers Fund partner Michael Cheung, Play Ventures venture partner Anton Backman and Konvoy Ventures managing partner Jason Chapman.

15:20 - Time to discover the journey from developer to investor. Join Sumo Group non-executive chairman Ian Livingstone CBE and Hiro Capital founder and general partner Luke Alvarez as they discuss the subject.

15:50 - it's our second panel now, which will centre on what the next big acquisitions are and what is driving them? Again, we will welcome six experts, the first being Northzone partner Paul Murphy, Agnitio Capital founder and managing director Shum Singh and Fenwick & West business lawyer and partner Mark Stevens. The trio is joined by Quantum Tech Partners founder and partner Alina Soltys, Transcend Fund principal Graham Gockley and NCSOFT senior vice president for corporate development Michael Chang.

16:50 - Our penultimate session will be held by Elite Game Developers founder and CEO Joakim Achren, he will talk about cap table modelling.

17:10 - Finally, the track will close with a panel focused on why is my publisher pitch not working on investors. Taking to the stage we have PROfounders Capital co-founder and partner Sean Seton-Rogers, Glu Mobile SVP for business development, corporate development and advertising Chris Akhavan and 1Up Ventures general partner Ed Fries. They will be joined by Quantum Tech Partners founder and partner Jim Perkins, London Venture Partners analyst Harry Hamer and Consulate General of Finland LA trade commissioner for video games and esports Zsuzsa James.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

