Webinar: eCommerce App and Vertical Trends in 2020

Join Nativex alongside expert speakers from industry leaders Appsflyer & Apptopia for an overview of the current state of eCommerce app performance, UA growth strategies, emerging eCommerce verticals and opportunities for app marketers in Q4 2020.

We will also answer all your questions with our Q&A session.

10am PST / 1pm EST / 5pm GMT
October 15th, 2020

What we'll cover:

  • What products are performing best within eCommerce apps
  • Mobile eCommerce trends in 2020 thus far and the effects of the global pandemic
  • Predictions for mobile eCommerce apps in Q4 and 2021
  • Emerging apps & markets

 

