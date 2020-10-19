Riot Games is launching a regional open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games will launch an open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift at the end of October.

On October 27th, the mobile title will enter its first regional open beta and will be available in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

However, that number is expected to rise later this year, as in December, Riot will bring the game to Europe, Oceania, Vietnam and Taiwan. Furthermore, it will aim to bring Wild Rift to the Americas in Spring 2021.

Getting wild

Last week, as part of the latest Apple event, League of Legends: Wild Rift was announced for iOS devices, though no release date has been given.

In October 2019, the mobile version of League of Legends was announced alongside five other projects, as part of the MOBA's 10th anniversary celebration.