Riot Games goes mobile with official League of Legends game and autobattler Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games has announced League of Legends: Wild Rift for mobile devices.

As revealed during the anniversary livestream for the 10-year-old MOBA, Wild Rift is said to feature similar gameplay to the PC version of League of Legends.

But it is an entirely new game, not a port of the popular PC MOBA.

Besides Wild Rift, there is a second confirmed title coming to mobile.

Riot's PC auto-battler Teamfight Tactics is leaping smartphones. It's expected to launch in Q1 2020. Players can pre-register on Google Play from October 16th.

Arena of Valor

It's interesting to see Riot finally releasing an official League of Legends title for mobile.

The rub is that parent company Tencent released its own version called Honor of Kings - or Arena of Valor in the west - in 2017. It's since gone on to be one of the top grossing games ever.

It raked in $1 billion in February 2019, having hit $4 billion in lifetime revenue in November 2018.

Following Honor of Kings' release, tensions were said to be running high between Riot and Tencent, due to its very similar look to League of Legends.

Reportedly at that point Riot Games had no interest in bringing its title to smartphones, something that has clearly changed in the past two years.