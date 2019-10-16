News

Riot Games goes mobile with official League of Legends game and autobattler Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games goes mobile with official League of Legends game and autobattler Teamfight Tactics
By , Staff Writer

Riot Games has announced League of Legends: Wild Rift for mobile devices.

As revealed during the anniversary livestream for the 10-year-old MOBA, Wild Rift is said to feature similar gameplay to the PC version of League of Legends.

But it is an entirely new game, not a port of the popular PC MOBA.

Besides Wild Rift, there is a second confirmed title coming to mobile.

Riot's PC auto-battler Teamfight Tactics is leaping smartphones. It's expected to launch in Q1 2020. Players can pre-register on Google Play from October 16th.

Arena of Valor

It's interesting to see Riot finally releasing an official League of Legends title for mobile.

The rub is that parent company Tencent released its own version called Honor of Kings - or Arena of Valor in the west - in 2017. It's since gone on to be one of the top grossing games ever.

It raked in $1 billion in February 2019, having hit $4 billion in lifetime revenue in November 2018.

Following Honor of Kings' release, tensions were said to be running high between Riot and Tencent, due to its very similar look to League of Legends.

Reportedly at that point Riot Games had no interest in bringing its title to smartphones, something that has clearly changed in the past two years.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News May 23rd, 2019

Tencent and Riot Games working on mobile version of League of Legends

as News Aug 14th, 2018

Tencent's relationship with Riot strained over differences on mobile gaming

as Job News Jun 5th, 2019

Tencent denies overseas marketing and sales team was disbanded over Arena of Valor woes

as News May 28th, 2019

Tencent changes Arena of Valor strategy to no longer concentrate on the West

as News Mar 15th, 2019

Honor of Kings has made $4.5 billion since launching in October 2015

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies