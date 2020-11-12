News

Development services firm Amber opens a new studio in Montréal

Development services firm Amber opens a new studio in Montréal
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Game development services agency Amber is setting up shop in Canada's Montréal.

As reported by Journal De Montréal, the firm is going to be focused on quality assurance, localisation and engineering initially, though it will be expanding its capabilities over time. Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Montréal outpost is going to be working remotely.

Amber Montréal is being headed up by general manager Gwen Heliou, who has previously worked at Ubisoft Montréal between 2002 and 2010, before moving to fellow Guillemot-owned firm Gameloft, where she held a studio manager position. In 2015, she moved back to Ubisoft – this time to its Halifax outfit – where she was studio manager until February 2019.

Rapid growth

“Amber has grown rapidly with an international team in Europe and North America, and we wanted to continue our global expansion in Canada with a multidisciplinary game design studio,” said Amber boss Mihai Pohontu (pictured), via as Google Translated from Quebecois French.

“Montreal is an ideal place, because it is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in North America, with a rich mix of cultures from around the world."

This is the second office that Amber has opened in 2020, coming in the wake of its setting up shop in Mexico in February.

In March, Amber merged with indie studio Scorpius Games.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jul 20th, 2020

Games development agency Amber is merging with studio KaraOkulta

News Mar 11th, 2020

Game development agency Amber and independent studio Scorpius Games are merging

News Jul 27th, 2020

LocalizeDirect receives $1.1 million investment

Interview Jun 2nd, 2020

Remote Working: Amber head Mihai Sfrijan on balancing the positives and negatives of lockdown

Comment & Opinion Apr 24th, 2020

Towards a new future: How the games industry can make a change for the better

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies