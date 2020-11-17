Nintendo experiences its best October sales since 2008

Nintendo saw its best October sales to date last month as it was up 136 per cent year-on-year.

According to NPD, the Japanese firm shifted 735,000 units between both its Flagship Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite. In the US alone, the console has moved 22.5 million units to date.

In October, the hardware broke a record as it remained the best-selling console for 22 consecutive months. However, that has continued to grow as it has now hit 23 months.

As the second-best October sales for the company, it has only outperformed last months performance once. Back in 2008, Nintendo moved 807,000 units of the Nintendo Wii hardware.

Popular experience

"Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

"Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come."

As of November, Nintendo's flagship console has shifted nearly 70 million units worldwide.