Kahoot acquires language learning dev Drops

Norwegian games learning platform Kahoot has acquired mobile games developer Drops.

The Estonian studio specialises in language learning titles. Currently, the platform has 25 million users with 42 languages available.

"The entire Drops team has spent the last five years building a new way to learn language, and we're just getting started," said Drops co-founder and CEO Daniel Farkas.

"We've introduced millions of users across the globe to our playful, dynamic approach to language learning. Kahoot! is doing the same for all types of learning. We're excited to work with such a mission-aligned company to introduce the Drops platform to game-loving learners everywhere."

love to learn



As per the agreement, for 100 per cent of shares, there will be an upfront cash sum of $31 million. However, should Drops hit certain performance-based targets between 2020 and 2022, the company could stand to be awarded a further $19 million.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drops to the expanding Kahoot family as we advance towards our vision to become the leading learning platform in the world," said Kahoot CEO Eilert Hanoa.

"Drops' offerings and innovative learning model are a perfect match to Kahoot's mission of making learning awesome through a simple, game-based approach. Drops and language learning becomes the latest addition to our growing offering of learning apps for learners of all ages and abilities.

"We will continue to expand in new areas to make Kahoot the ultimate learning destination, at home, school or work, and to make learning awesome."

Last year, Kahoot expanded as it made two acquisitions. The first of which was educational apps dev Dragon Box, while the second was learn-to-read app Poio.