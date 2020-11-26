News

Huawei is offering support to indie game devs through AppGallery

By , Staff Writer

Huawei will offer support to indie games developers that use its app distribution platform AppGallery.

The additional aid comes with a price pool of €30,000 ($35,681), as well as VIP technical support and a new featured section for indie games.

Indie titles that are published on AppGallery via the Unity Distribution Portal, between November 19th and December 4th could qualify for special grants.

For example, some may be granted 85 per cent IAP revenue share for the first two years. Furthermore, the top 30 indie titles will be awarded €1,000 in Huawei Ad Platform credit.

Support the indies

Huawei VP for consumer mobile services in Europe Dr. Jaime Gonzalo claimed the initiative is "an important step in Huawei’s continued commitment and investment in the developer community.

"The mobile games industry has shown incredible growth over the last few years and we are delighted to be able to support more Indie developers and studios in bringing their games to the market."


