Cross-platform modding service Mod.io raises $4m

Australian cross-platform modding service Mod.io has raised $4m in investment to improve its platform.

In a post on the company's website, the firm said that this funding was led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and Makers Fund, while Play Ventures, GameTech Ventures and Machinefloor also took part. The plan is to use this cash to make mod support simpler for game developers, with Mod.io looking to improve the functionality of its platform.

"User generated content has the potential to become the next big thing in the gaming industry," co-founder Scott Reismanis (pictured) said.

"But it needs to be accessible, cross-platform, and safe, with detailed metrics, creator events, and marketplaces attached. We're here to push the boundaries with UGC, and enable game developers to do the same."

