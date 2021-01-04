European consumers spent $54.6 million on mobile apps on Christmas Day

Mobile app spending in Europe hit $54.6 million on Christmas day, according to Sensor Tower.

The impressive spending represents an increase of 29 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, it was also the second most lucrative day for mobile last year. The first being Black Friday on November 27th.

On the whole, app spending in Europe accounted for 13.4 per cent of revenue generated through both the App Store and Google Play on Christmas Day.

Moreover, games and entertainment proved to be the biggest earners on the continent.

Wanna play a game?

Overall, mobile games generated $36.6 million on December 25th, or rather it made up 67 per cent of the total earnings. Furthermore, the category grew by 21 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, Brawl Stars by Supercell proved to be the top-grossing game in Europe as it earned $1.8 million. Roblox and Coin Master sat at second and third, respectively.

When it comes to individual countries, Germany was the most lucrative in Europe as it grossed $11 million. However, with $10.4 million and $5.7 million, the UK and France followed at No.2 and No.3, respectively.

Moreover, the App Store accounted for the lion's share of revenue at 60 per cent, or around $32.7 million. Therefore, $22 million, the equivalent of 40 per cent came from Google Play.

Rule the world

When looking at things from a global perspective, the mobile platform generated $407 million on Christmas day.

According to Sensor Tower, this represents an increase of 35 per cent year-over-year. Moreover, revenue generated at Christmas makes up 4.5 per cent of total mobile revenue for December 2020.

Overall, it is estimated that earnings on the mobile platform reached $9 billion between December 1st and December 27th.

On the whole, games accounted for $295.6 million of revenue on Christmas 2020, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous year.

It's an honour

While Brawl Stars may have topped Europe, Tencent's Honor of Kings reigns supreme on a global scale.

On Christmas Day, the online battle arena title generated $10.7 million, an increase of 205.7 per cent year-on-year from the $3.5 million it grossed on December 25th, 2019.

In November 2020, Honor of Kings hit 100 million daily active users. It also proved to be the top-grossing game that month.

Unsurprisingly, the App Store yet again refined supreme as it accounted for the majority of revenue with $278.6 million, or rather 68.4 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, Google play generated the remaining 35.2 per cent with $129 million.

Party in the USA

Overall, the US accounted for the majority of mobile earnings in the global market, with $130 million across the App Store and Google Play.

Moreover, the impressive spending represents a growth of 38.7 per cent year-over-year.

Yet again, games proved to be the most lucrative category as it accounted for $87.2 million in the US, an increase of 26.4 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, Roblox proved to be the top-earning game in the US as it grossed $6.6 million on Christmas, a climb of 40.4 per cent year-over-year. As of June 2020, the games platform has generated $1.5 billion on mobile.