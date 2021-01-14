News

New Pokémon Snap set to capture audiences this April

New Pokémon Snap set to capture audiences this April
By , Features Editor

The Pokémon Company has revealed that New Pokémon Snap will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 30th, 2020.

Players will visit the isles of the Lental region, an "untouched natural marvel" filled with dense jungles, vast deserts as well as other terrains to explore. Partnering with Lental region expert Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita, you will conduct an ecological survey to photograph Pokémon habitats in nature.

Pokémon will be hidden across the archipelago, whether that be lurking in caves, diving underwater or flying in the sky. By utilising a Flufffruit, Pokemon can be drawn out of their hiding spots or can be used to set off certain scenarios.

By shooting the best Pokémon photographs, Professor Mirror will then evaluate and score the images based on how big they appear, how directly they’re facing the camera and where they fall in the frame. This will all go towards completing a Photodex.

The original Pokémon Snap was released for the N64 in 1999, with the spinoff slowly building up a cult following throughout the years. With social media not existing during this time, it will be fascinating to see how much of a part it plays with interest in the game.

Sandshrew selfie

"New Pokémon Snap presents a fun twist on a Pokémon adventure, with enchanting gameplay that lets players see some of their favourite Pokémon in a different light," said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez.

"This new game is a fun addition to the strong lineup of Pokémon titles available on Nintendo Switch, and we can’t wait to see everyone’s pictures when New Pokémon Snap launches on April 30th, 2020".

A special glow will surround certain Pokémon and vegetation in the region, known as the Illumina Phenomenon. Players will be tasked with uncovering the mystery via the help of the NEO-ONE, the auto-driving vehicle shown in the trailer.

New Pokémon Snap can be pre-ordered from the Nintendo eShop beginning today from $59.99.

New Pokémon Snap was first announced during a digital event in June last year, where the first details of the game were shown off as well as Pokémon Cafe Mix and Pokémon Smile.

Furthermore, as part of Pokémon's 25th anniversary, pop star Katy Perry has been confirmed to be joining in with the celebrations by collaborating with The Pokémon Company on a currently unknown project - most likely music related.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

as News Feb 12th, 2020

Update: Pokemon Home rolls out on mobile and Switch for $15.99 a year

as News Nov 21st, 2019

Selling 6 million, Pokemon Sword and Shield is Nintendo’s fastest-selling Switch game

1 as News Nov 20th, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield sold 1.3 million copies in Japan within first three days

as News Feb 27th, 2019

Pokemon Sword and Shield coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019

as News Jun 27th, 2018

Pokemon Quest lands on the iOS App Store and Google Play

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies