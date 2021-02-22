News

Netmarble snaps up a majority stake in Kung Fu Factory

The WWE: Champions creator will become a Netmarble US subsidiary

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 22nd, 2021 acquisition Kung Fu Factory
Netmarble 		Not disclosed
Netmarble snaps up a majority stake in Kung Fu Factory
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games specialist Netmarble is set to acquire a majority stake in WWE: Champions developer Kung Fu Factory.

Through the deal, the indie developer will become a subsidiary of Netmarble US.

Currently, the two companies are working together with the NBA and NBPA – a partnership that was formed last October – on creating NBA Ball Stars.

"Kung Fu Factory is delighted to officially be a part of the Netmarble US family, as their pedigree and success of supporting mainstream mobile gaming experiences enjoyed by millions of players speak for themselves," said Kung Fu Factory CEO and founder Ricci Rukavina.

"We are eager to blow out the launch of NBA Ball Stars in a big way and are looking forward to creating an amazing future with Netmarble US."

Great addition

The upcoming mobile title will be the first publishing project of Netmarble US.

"Kung Fu Factory has been a tremendous partner in the production of NBA Ball Stars and has been incredibly in sync with our vision for our first publishing project," said Netmarble US president Simon Sim.

"We're thrilled to have a developer with such an impressive portfolio of work become part of the Netmarble US family, and we look forward to building our relationship as we continue to expand our publishing capabilities in the West."

Netmarble has formed multiple partnerships, besides the NBA and NBPA, it teamed with South Korean boyband BTS, for a second time, in August 2020

In its latest financials results, the mobile games specialist reported great financial gains.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Jun 3rd, 2019

Netmarble, Kakao and others submit final bids for Nexon

as News Mar 4th, 2019

Nexon shortlists five bidders including Kakao and Tencent

as News Feb 19th, 2019

Netmarble on Nexon acquisition: "With some leverage we could do the funding ourselves"

as News Feb 15th, 2019

Tencent joins Netmarble consortium in bid for Nexon

as News Jan 31st, 2019

Netmarble forming consortium to acquire Nexon

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies