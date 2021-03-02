Vungle snaps up analytics specialist GameRefinery

Mobile performance ads platform Vungle has snapped up analytics specialist GameRefinery.

Through the acquisition, Vungle will offer advertisers innovative targeting capabilities, thanks to the in-depth data GameRefinery can provide on more than 160,000 mobile titles.

As such, advertisers can increase their user acquisition performance and launch relevant campaigns.

Moreover, GameRefinery has a refined tagging system and image recognition, which Vungle can now utilise.

"Together, Vungle, GameRefinery, and Algolift offer the only platform that speaks to game and product teams in the development process, marketing, UA, and growth teams in the scaling stage, and data teams when measuring and refining outcomes," said Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy.

"We are excited to welcome a remarkable GameRefinery team to the Vungle family and have never been stronger in our position as the trusted guide for developers."

"Shared vision"

In October 2020, GameRefinery rolled out automatic tagging for more than 100,000 iOS games, while the previous month, it revealed a new way to optimise UA without player tracking.

"At GameRefinery, we are very proud to have built a differentiated mobile game analytics platform to help our clients excel at game development, creative performance, and targeting," said GameRefinery CEO and co-founder Markus Råmark.

"We couldn't be more excited to join Vungle's team with our shared vision of building leading-edge game analytics and proprietary creative intelligence to help game developers design, advertise, and monetise their mobile games."

The acquisition of GameRefinery follows Vungle's purchase of automated UA platform AlgoLift in October 2020.