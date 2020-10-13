News

Vungle adapts to post-IDFA era with acquisition of automated UA platform AlgoLift

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 13th, 2020 acquisition AlgoLift
Vungle 		Not disclosed
Vungle adapts to post-IDFA era with acquisition of automated UA platform AlgoLift
By , Contributing Editor

San Francisco-based mobile ad network and monetisation platform Vungle has acquired machine learning-based UA platform AlgoLift.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AlgoLift co-founders Andre Tutundjian and Dmitry Yudovsky will join Vungle, and AlgoLift will continue to work out of its LA office.

Vungle expects AlgoLift’s optimisation technology will enable its customers to maximise key metrics such as LifeTime Value and Return on Ad Spend.

A post-IDFA world

In addition, the company’s probabilistic and anonymous approach to campaign attribution will give Vungle more privacy-friendly tools to handle the new mobile ad ecosystem in the light of Apple’s changes to IDFA in iOS 14 which will be enforced in early 2021.

Companies ranging from Jam City and Take-Two already used AlgoLift.

“Our mission is to be the trusted guide for growth and engagement for our developers,” said Vungle COO, Jeremy Bondy.

“AlgoLift’s proprietary recommendation technology and exceptional team, accelerates our transformation, extending the breadth and reach of our platform. As a result, our developers can expect an entirely new level of scale and performance.”


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

1 Feature Oct 15th, 2014

9 growth hacking tips to boost your mobile game's success

Comment & Opinion Sep 14th, 2020

Master the Meta: Everything you need to know about the upcoming IDFA changes

News Sep 14th, 2020

PGC Helsinki Digital: N3twork director of UA Matthew Saunders on preparing for an IDFA-less future

News Sep 2nd, 2020

GameRefinery reveals a new way to optimise UA without tracking users

News Mar 30th, 2020

Miniclip, MAG Interactive, Kwalee and more to donate a portion of their advertising inventory to charities

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies