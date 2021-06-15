Vungle acquires JetFuel to boost influencers marketing

Adtech outfit Vungle has acquired influencer marketing platform JetFuel.

The purchase was made to help the company strengthen its reach within the Gen Z demographic. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

This is the fourth acquisition Vungle has made during the past 12 months, including Tresena, GameRefinery, and AlgoLift.

Based in San Francisco, JetFuel runs a network of more than 15,000 influencers, with a combined reach of over four billion Instagram followers, 1.5 billion TikTok followers and 100 million daily Snapchat views.

Bigger scale

"JetFuel brings strong technical expertise and commercial success in social media and influencer marketing, creating a unique and valuable extension to our performance marketing platform that will empower not only our current customers but the next generation of digital entrepreneurs," said Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy.

"We've been in awe of the company's innovative, market-leading platform and the forward-thinking vision that makes the combination of Vungle and JetFuel so natural."

JetFuel CEO Tim Lenardo added: "During our conversations, it became clear that there'd be huge benefits to pairing up with an ad tech leader like Vungle. There's a lot of similarities between our businesses. Many of the problems we're solving in influencer marketing now are the problems that they've spent the past 10 years solving in mobile.

"It's amazing how closely Vungle's capabilities line up with our product roadmap! Tapping into [Vungle's] expertise will supercharge our development and drive further differentiation in how we can serve our customers."

Following the acquisition of TreSensa Technologies, we spoke to Vungle's corporate development manager Hannah Gilmartin about the company's recent activity.

Another recent move in the mobile market was Stillfront's purchase of idle mobile game Crush Them All from GodziLab.