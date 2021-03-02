News

Apple reopens all of its US retails stores

They are all operating with different restrictions

By , Staff Writer

Apple has reopened all 270 of its retail stores across the US.

As reported by 9to5Mac, some shops are operating a little differently, with certain stores offering in-store appointments. In contrast, others are only open to allow customers to pick up online orders.

However, in whatever capacity it may be, all storefronts across the country have been opened.

Earlier this year, the tech behemoth closed nearly 30 stores across the US as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The majority of which were based in Texas, while a few were in Georgia and North Carolina.

Bumpy ride

Initially, Apple was forced to close all of its retail shops outside of China last March due to the coronavirus wreaking havoc worldwide.

Come May 2020, the company slowly began to reopen, with nearly 100 stores open for business by the end of the month.

However, that progress was hindered in July when the iOS creator was forced to close two dozen US stores, including those in California, Nevada, Alabama, Louisiana and North Carolina.


